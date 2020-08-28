Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $171.91 Average PT from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.27.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ASND stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.51. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,854. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

