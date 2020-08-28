Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,980. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

