Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Atmos Energy worth $35,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.58. 582,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

