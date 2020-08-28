ATN (ATN) Market Cap Tops $836,257.57

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. ATN has a total market cap of $836,257.57 and approximately $12,279.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE. During the last week, ATN has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

