AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 26,465,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

