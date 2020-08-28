Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $90.67 million and approximately $31.94 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.29 or 0.05388387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.