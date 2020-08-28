Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

