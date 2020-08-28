Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.72-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.715-3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.63.
ADSK stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
