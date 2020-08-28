Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.72-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.715-3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.63.

ADSK stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

