Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $141.01. 1,738,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,938. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.