Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,609,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

