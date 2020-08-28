Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Down 7.7%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.46. 2,547,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 356,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autoweb Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

