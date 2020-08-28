Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 159,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,767. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.