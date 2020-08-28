Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 159,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,767. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
