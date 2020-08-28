Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives €23.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.03 ($27.10).

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

EPA:CS traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting €17.61 ($20.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.44. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

