Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.89 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. In the last week, Axe has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $979,077.20 and $1.89 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000645 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

