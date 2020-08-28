Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Axe has a total market cap of $922,225.40 and approximately $2.15 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000689 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

