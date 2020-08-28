Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

AX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

