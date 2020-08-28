Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.92. Axovant Sciences shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 436,159 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

