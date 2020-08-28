AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 372,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 757,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

