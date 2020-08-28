BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s payout ratio is 69.12%.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

