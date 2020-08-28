Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Receives $18.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,289,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,530. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.