Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Limestone Bancorp worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMST. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

LMST stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan bought 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

