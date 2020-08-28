Banc Funds Co. LLC Trims Position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,373 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Franklin Financial Network worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1,769.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 78.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 21.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:FSB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. 1,209,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $456.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.