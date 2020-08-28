Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 389,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 559,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Macro by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Macro by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Banco Macro by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Banco Macro by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

