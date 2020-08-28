Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78.70 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $260.11 million and $78.70 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $12.69 or 0.00110407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.01648579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

