Band Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.45 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.57 or 0.00110640 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $257.64 million and approximately $122.45 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.01632909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

