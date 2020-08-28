Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 188,613 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.81% of Cerner worth $1,007,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 1,621,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,141. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

