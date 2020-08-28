Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.50 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,496,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $505.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $516.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

