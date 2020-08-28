Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.62 Billion Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Nike worth $2,624,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Nike stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.