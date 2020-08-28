Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.79 Billion Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,791,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 77,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.73. 13,651,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

