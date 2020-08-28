Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.03 Billion Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Mastercard worth $4,026,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

