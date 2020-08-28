Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,406,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,610. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.