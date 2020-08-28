Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,853,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,072,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,296,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. 7,913,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,959,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

