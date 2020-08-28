Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $56,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 4,594,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,320. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

