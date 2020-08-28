Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,711,353 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of Citigroup worth $1,819,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,361,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,137. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

