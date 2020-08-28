Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of AbbVie worth $2,099,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 5,269,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

