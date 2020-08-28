Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Mcdonald’s worth $1,532,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.19. 3,224,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average is $189.18. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The company has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

