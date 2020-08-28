Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $840,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day moving average of $305.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $367.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

