Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,374,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Coca-Cola worth $1,535,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,923,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

