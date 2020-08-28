Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Lowered by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,907 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $76,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

BNS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.38. 982,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

