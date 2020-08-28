Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lessened its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 1.40% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BWFG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

