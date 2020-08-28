Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $39.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 728,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,698. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

