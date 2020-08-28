Barclays PLC Acquires 181,594 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.42% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $34,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

