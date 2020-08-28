Barclays PLC Acquires 24,775 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.72. 408,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.74. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.