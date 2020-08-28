Barclays PLC Acquires 52,135 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $47,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,333. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

