Barclays PLC Acquires 578,384 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6,088.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $75.08. 2,883,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.