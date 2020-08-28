Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $106,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $138.47. 267,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,942. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

