Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 197.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $80,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.13. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

