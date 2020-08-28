Barclays PLC Buys 114,132 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Republic Services by 774.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 726,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 828.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after buying an additional 701,438 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after buying an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $47,172,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $92.92. 833,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

