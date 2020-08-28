Barclays PLC Buys 2,990,357 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 6,412.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 3.52% of Delphi Technologies worth $43,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 2,116,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

