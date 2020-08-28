Barclays PLC Buys 76,661 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $56,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in HDFC Bank by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDB stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. 1,269,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,095. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

